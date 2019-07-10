Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan is ready to facilitate Japanese investors to explore the country’s diverse areas as Pakistan regards Japan as its close friend and a key economic partner. Talking to ambassador-designate to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Japan was a close friend of Pakistan and the two countries could maintain a close collaboration to strengthen economy. The President said that Pakistan would like to facilitate Japanese investors in every possible way to invest in all sectors of its economy. Congratulating the Ambassador-designate on his new assignment, the President said the relations between two countries are on an upward trajectory, but still need extra efforts to realize the true potential. He emphasized on the need to explore possibilities in Japan for Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled manpower. He advised the ambassador-designate to make fresh endeavours to further strengthen the existing relations to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.