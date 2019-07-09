Share:

The United Nations has declared Pakistan ‘Family Station’ for its international staff with effect from June 14. This was informed by International Civil Service Commission of the UN in a letter to Pakistan’s Permanent Ambassador to UN Maleeha Lodhi. According to the letter from the chairman of the UN body, the United Nations has ended the non-family status of the duty station of Islamabad. The decision was based on the recommendation by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security who evaluated the security situation in Islamabad before its recommendation.

The nation hopes Pakistan becomes a safe place for everyone in the coming years so that the world knows that we are a peace-loving nation.

ANUSHA MANSOOR,

Karachi.