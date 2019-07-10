Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today on a one-day visit.

According to details, PM Imran will arrive in the metropolis along with his economic team for the day-long visit.

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda, Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Institutional Reforms and Austerity Adviser Ishrat Husain and Federal Bureau of Revenue Shabbar Chairman Zaidi will be accompanying the prime minister.

The prime minister will also meet and address the concerns of the business community. He will meet with delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Automotive Manufacturers Association during his visit.

He will also be briefed on the ongoing development project in the metropolis in a meeting at the Governor House and meet party leaders and members of the provincial assembly.