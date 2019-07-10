Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday confirmed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi on July 11 (Thursday) and would hold a meeting with the businessmen community of the city.

Underscoring the importance of Karachi as the business and economic hub of Pakistan, the government also revealed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan would visit alongside his economic team and answer all queries of the community.

Taking to social media networking site, twitter the governor tweeted: “PM arriving Karachi along with his economic team tomorrow to meet and address concerns of businessmen, a roadmap will also be discussed in detail. Government is poised to increase business activities in Pakistan. Karachi being the hub of business has unique importance.”

Earlier in a public appearance yesterday the governor had said: “The present government is a business-friendly government. Our economy will not be empowered until investments in the country.”

“PM Khan has commenced holding consultations with the business community. The current economic situation is not that worse as the opposition propagated. I’ve always held talks with traders’ community after directions of the premier.

We will not take such steps which create problems for the business community.”

The governor said that the traders wanted to pay taxes but differences emerged over its procedures. He expressed hopes that the government and traders’ community will find solution of the problems soon.

Ismail detailed that PM Khan will announce Rs42.5 billion and Rs5 billion funds separately for the development of Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan. “200 RO plants will be given to Mayor Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharparkar by the government,” he added.