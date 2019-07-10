Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday phoned his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and inquired after her health. The prime minister also wished her early recovery. A bouquet was also sent by the prime minister to Dr Fidous to express his good wishes for her health, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Earlier, a spokesperson of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that health condition of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was better after getting medical treatment at a hospital. Dr Firdous had to get medical treatment from hospital due to reaction of medicine which she had taken to get relief form tooth pain.