rawalpindi - Police arrested 3 outlaws and seized weapons, cash drugs and two stolen bikes from their possession during a special drive against the criminals across the region, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The police registered cases against the criminals and produced them before courts obtaining remand for further investigation, he said.

According to details, Taxila police carried out a raid on a narcotics den and held a drug peddler, Sartaj Hussain, and recovered 1,300 grams of hashish from him. He said that the drug peddler had been shifted to police station where a case was registered against him.

He added that Pind Dadan Khan Police, under supervision of SHO Inspector Ghulam Abbas Shah, arrested two hardcore criminals involved in street crime and recovered a pistol of 30 bore with bullets, 2 stolen motorcycles and cash of Rs48,000 from them.

They were identified as Zulfiqar Ali and Tanvir Hussain against whom a case was also registered by the police.

He said that two men, Asif Nawaz and Bashir, were going to Dhadi Phapro on a truck to purchase wheat when the two held robbers intercepted them on gunpoint and snatched cash worth Rs71,000 and fled on a motorcycle. He said that police traced out the criminals and held them during a raid.