LAHORE - Acting Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari held an important meeting with acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday. Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

They exchanged views on Punjab Assembly matters particularly about government’s line of action about July 15 session requisitioned by the opposition.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the political situation in the Punjab was satisfactory. He also gave necessary directions to Dost Muhammad Mazari about the upcoming Assembly session. According to a press release, Dost Muhammad Mazari said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) were running the government system together appreciably in the Punjab.

He said both the parties together will fully respond to the protest by the opposition.