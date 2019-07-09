Share:

GUJRANWALA-Hundreds of power looms owners and workers staged a protest demonstration in front of FBR office against the taxes imposed in federal budget.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and demanded withdrawal of 17 percent sales tax on textile sector.

They threatened to spread their strike across country otherwise. Later, Commissioner Inland and Revenue met the protesters and assured them of conveying their demands to authorities.

Mentally challenged girl ‘raped’

A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a youth at Nowshera Virkan here on Tuesday.

Father of the 14 years old girl submitted an application to Nowshera Virkan police that a woman named Nusrat took his daughter to her home where a youth raped her. The police started investigation.

Police round up

six outlaws

Police claimed to have arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen goods, cash, motorcycles and illegal arms from them. According to police, suspects including Shehzad, Irfan, Ali, Ramazan, Saif and Azmat were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. The police also recovered five motorcycles, Rs600,000, 11 cell phones and two pistols from them.

Missing trader

found dead

The dead body of a missing industrialist was found in a canal near Wapda Town here the other day.

According to police, Tahir Khan, owner of a rice mills, had gone missing some days back. The other day, his dead body was found in Upper Chenab Canal. Saddr police shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital. The police told the media that someone had shot him dead and thrown his body into the canal. Police started investigation.