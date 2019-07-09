Share:

MUZFFARGARH-Muzaffargarh district lies between two rivers – Indus and Chenab – and it has to face floods every year. Therefore, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar chaired a meeting of line departments to assess and analyse preparedness to tackle the expected floods in both rivers and also took coordinative and collaborative measures with the administration of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He told the media that rivers’ embankments were being monitored to repair and fill the gaps. Xen Irrigation Habibur Rehman added that he himself visited embankments to personally supervise repair work and stone placement at the embankments to prevent any breach. Yasin Azhar Xen Indus visited the weak sides and monitored the embankment and stone placement and established control room at Taunsa Barrage to observe the water level and flow. Flood camps from Livestock Department and Health Department have been planned. Necessary medicine especially anti-snake vaccine and dog bite vaccine have been provided in sufficient quantity to meet any emergency. District Flood Control Room has been established in DC office, Tehsil offices and Line Department with all necessary facilities. District Officer PDMA Irfan Sial briefed the media that water level in Tarbela Dam was low and even in India the dams were at their lower level due to lesser rains this year which minimise the chances of flood this year. “However, the District Administration is ready to meet the challenge of expected flood,” he added.