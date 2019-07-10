Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index bounced by 112.90 points (0.33 percent) to close at 33,855.58points. A total of 60,158,610 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.427 billion. Out of 303 companies, share prices of 152 companies recorded increase while 130 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 6,239,000 and price per share of Rs 16.67, Maple Leaf with a volume of 5,609,000 and price per share of Rs 23.18 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,793,500 and price per share of Rs 4.05.