Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday submitted a privilege motion against provincial Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla for leveling baseless allegations against him at the floor of the house.

The provincial minister alleged that Haleem termed PPP lawmakers thief and used bad language against the PPP women lawmakers, he said in the application submitted at the provincial assembly secretariat on Tuesday.

The provincial minister repeated his allegations twice despite my clarification as to how my words were misunderstood and used in wrong context, he added.

Shaikh said that he could not think of using foul language against women as he respects them and the allegations leveled against him had breached his privilege as a lawmaker. “The PPP should either present proof of my remarks against women or the provincial minister should face consequences for leveling baseless allegation,” he said adding that a parliamentary committee should be formed to probe against the minister for breaching his privilege.

Talking to media after submitting his privilege motion in the assembly secretariat, Shaikh said that a privilege motion was moved against him over false allegation of using bad words for women but no action was taken against PPP lawmaker Shamim Mumtaz for discussing adulthood of the PPP chairman.

“I criticised her for using foul language on the floor of the house,” he said.

The lawmaker hoped that the issue that now rests with the speaker will be decided on merit after listening to recording of words used by him. “If found guilty, I will apologise otherwise, the minister should apologize for leveling baseless allegation,” he said.

The lawmaker further asked the chief minister to track his party lawmakers as after end of his tenure soon, they could take their decisions as per their consciousness.

Meanwhile, the PTI lawmakers also requested the speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani to pursue case against the PPP lawmaker Faryal Talpur for having undeclared assets under article 62 of the constitution.

“The issue is pending with the speaker for more than 15 days and as per rules should be dealt within a month,” said the lawmakers Rabia Azfar and Arsalan Taj in a statement.

The PPP lawmaker could no more remain part of assembly for having undeclared assets, the proof of which is also attached with the application, said the PTI lawmakers.