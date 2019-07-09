Share:

Public service should be cops’ recognition, officers told

KASUR - Public service with politeness should be recognition of the policemen, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Sohail Habib Tajik.

He was addressing police darbar at Kasur District Police Lines here the other day. DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, SP (investigation) Shehbaz Elahi, DSP city Rai Ehsan Elahi, DSP Saddr Alam Sher Javed and other officers were present on the occasion.

The RPO said that corrupt elements had no room in police department, adding that they brought defame to police force. The RPO also listened to the problems of the policemen and ordered for their immediate solution. The RPO, along with the DPO and other officers, also went to the martyrs’ memorial and offered fateha. At the end of police darbar, the participants were served a luncheon.

Later, the RPO during a meeting with SHOs and SDPOs ordered to speed up campaign against criminals in the district. He also advised the officers to be polite with complainants.

PIA to start Haj flights today

SIALKOT - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin its direct Haj flights operation at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) on Wednesday (today).

PIA’s first Haj flight (PK-745) will fly for Saudi Arabia with 307 male and female Haj pilgrims from SIAL today.

SIAL Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi stated this while talking to the newsmen here. SIAL Vice Chairman Afzal Shaheen and Manager Public Relations Abdus Shukur Mirza were also present on the occasion. The SIAL chairman added that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was expected to see off these Haj pilgrims of the first flight during a special ceremony scheduled to be held at Sialkot International Airport under the auspices of the PIA, SIAL and Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, Incharge Haj Operation Sialkot Syed Mujeeb Shah told the newsmen that all necessary arrangements had been completed for this Haj flights operation from Sialkot airport. He said that the Haj operation would continue till August 03, 2019. He said that the PIA would take as many as 4,152 male and female Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 11 direct flights from SIAL.

Two women abducted from house

HAFIZABAD - Two women were allegedly abducted by four armed accused from Kassesay village here.

According to a police source, Nusrat Bibi w/o Sikandar Hayat and her cousin Azra Bibi were alone at their house when four accused identified as Azam Ali, Iqbal, Jamshed Sarwar and Zain stormed into the house and abducted them at gunpoint. The accused bundled them into a van and drove them to unknown place. The police registered a case against the accused and were investigating.