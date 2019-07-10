Share:

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting “civilian infrastructure” in the kingdom.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency early Tuesday did not identify what the drone targeted.

The drones hit the targets in the airport and the power plant, the television said, citing a statement by the group’s military spokesman.

The attacks forced air traffic to temporarily halt, it added.

However, Saudi Arabia said “it intercepted what appeared like a drone over Abha airport,”.

adding that its airport functions normally, according to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television.

The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite television station said the Houthis sought to again target Abha regional airport, which they’ve hit several times in recent weeks, as well as a power station in Abha.