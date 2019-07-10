Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Tuesday met Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq in his chambers to discuss the matter related to the “leaked” video of Accountability Court Judge.

Sources said the meeting between Justice Khosa and the acting CJ of IHC remained continued for over 30 minutes as it started at 01:30pm and ended after 2pm.

According to private TV channels, registrar of the Supreme Court was also present during the meeting.

On Monday, Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad Judge Arshad Malik had met with the acting CJ of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq at the IHC building.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with other PML-N leaders in a press conference on July 6 had shown the video wherein it was claimed that the judge of an accountability court confessed he

had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict her father in the Al-Azizia reference. A video containing the judge’s alleged confession during his conversation with a ‘sympathiser’ of the PML-N, Nasir Butt, was screened during the hurriedly called presser at the party’s provincial headquarters in Model Town.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a meeting of the government spokespersons in the federal capital on Monday said that his PTI government must avoid becoming party in the video scandal surrounding around judge Arshad Malik’s alleged confession of convicting former PM Nawaz Sharif under duress. “Judiciary is free and independent, [and therefore] it should take notice of the matter,” he said.

Similarly, judge Arshad Malik on Sunday in a press release refuted Maryam Nawaz’s claim that he was blackmailed into sending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif behind bars in Al-Azizia case.

He maintained that the video revealed by the PML-N vice-president as evidence was fake and it was in fact the PML-N leadership that tried to bribe and pressure him to rule in favour of its supreme leader.

The judge said that his verdict against Nawaz was free of any bias and he had not acted under any sort of pressure. “The video shown in Maryam Safdar’s press conference is contrary to facts and reality,” he said.