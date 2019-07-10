Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), upholding its ruling of acquitting former minister Anwar Saifullah and former Senator Safdar Abbasi in LNG quota case.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case filed by NAB challenging the apex court’s previous judgment of acquitting the two accused.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said Anwar Saifullah had distributed the liquefied natural gas (LNG) quota as federal minister for petroleum while he had no such authority.

After hearing arguments in the case, the apex court dismissed the NAB appeal and maintained its earlier verdict.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked, “NAB Ka Allah Hi Hafiz Hai (only the God can save NAB)”.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa remarked, “Hum Sub Ka Allah Hi Hafiz Hai (Only the God can save all of us)”. Justice Azmat Saeed inquired which authority was competent to allot quota under rules and regulations.

NAB counsel said there was no record about competent authority.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked NAB was of the view that the minister allotted quota on his discretion. “NAB has to prove who is authorised to allot quota. There is no order or signature about allotment of quota by the minister. Is this the way to proceed forward in any case?” the court remarked.

He inquired about the evidence that Anwar Saifullah had allotted quota on his discretion.

The court while upholding the previous decision of acquitting Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi rejected NAB appeal.