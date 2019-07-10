Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University Tuesday awarded a PhD degree to Nawa-i-Waqt Senior Sub-Editor Shah Nawaz Tarrar. Tarrar got his degree in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis. He completed his thesis under the supervision of Punjab University Arabic Department Head Prof Dr Khaliq Dad Malik. Former Punjab University dean Prof Dr Mazhar Moin, Dr Moqeet Javed, Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Abdul Qadir, Hafiz Altaf, Muhammad Ilyas, other teachers and MPhil scholars attended the event. Teachers paid tribute to Prof Khaliq.