KANDHKOT - First Additional and Session Model Trial Court Judge Tarique Hussain Bhatti Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to seven people for killing of two persons.

The prosecution told the court that accused persons had killed two persons namely Kalsoom and Humair Chachar over Karo Kari in 2008. However police held them and also submitted a challan in the court.

After hearing the witnesses, the judge awarded life imprisonment to seven people including Shaan Chachar, Sadaam Hussain, Rasool Bux, Shah Ali, Abdul Rahman, Abdul Qadir and Mahboob Ali.

Meanwhile, Ghotki police claimed to have recovered an abductee from katcha area of kachobindi. According to details, Senior Superintendent Police Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar in his press conference said that on a tip-off a heavy contingent of police carried out raids in katcha area and cordoned off Damdamo and attacked a hideout where the abductee was kept. During firing between police and kidnappers, kidnappers left the abductee there and escaped from the scene.

Dr Farrukh further said that Amjad Ali and Ghulam Murtaza were abducted on lucrative as they received a call in female voice one day ago where Ghulam Murtaza had succeeded in fleeing from kidnappers.