Share:

LAHORE - PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has accused the government of using Speaker’s Office to deny its opponents their parliamentary rights.

Addressing a press conference at party office on Tuesday, he said that cancellation of meetings of house committees just to stop issuance of production orders of some p[parliamentarians was a big injustice.

Flanked by Aslam Gill, Azizur Rehman Chan and Malik Usman, Kaira said that Prime Minister and his cabinet members were giving disrespect to the parliament.

“Deputy Speaker is banning use of some words. Now Speaker Office is being used for denying rights to the parliamentarians”, he said, adding, the government was taking u-turns on every issue.

Referring to the assertion of Chairman FBR that new tax has been imposed only on sugar, he raised the question that why traders and industrialists from across the country were going on strike. He raised the question that how an institution that had failed to achieve revenue targets of last year would be able to collect Rs550 billion this year. He suggested getting forensic audit of controversial video at the earliest to avoid further controversy. He criticized the government for creating hurdles in rally of Maryam Nawaz, saying such tactics were a futile exercise in this era of active social media. He accused the ministers of giving misleading figures about expenses incurred on foreign tours of Asif Ali Zardari as President. He said that destination of maximum number of visits of Asif Zardari was China.