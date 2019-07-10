Share:

A SpiceJet air carrier technician was killed on Wednesday during maintenance work on a Q400 airplane at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

An airport official said that the technician, Rohit Pandey, was accidently pulled in due to hydraulic pressure, trapping him inside the lower part of the aircraft.

The police have launched an investigation into whether there were any safety lapses by the carrier. A statement from the carrier on the matter has yet to be made.

The carrier had replied by saying that the concerned officials will submit their replies within the time frame given by the regulator. "We will take all possible steps that may be required to further strengthen our safety mechanism", a SpiceJet spokesperson said.