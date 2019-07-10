Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi Transport Ittehad Tuesday postponed their strike after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail assured them to redress their grievances.

The announcement was made after the KTI delegation led by its chief Irshad Bukhari called on Ismail here at Governor House. Speaking to media after the meeting, Ismail expressed gratitude to the transporters for deferring the strike and said that it was joint responsibility of both federal and provincial government to accept rightful demands of the transporters. The governor added that he would talk to Sindh Transport Minister and Federal Petroleum Minister to put forward the transporters’ demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the KTI chief Irshad Bukhari said that they postponed their strike call in the larger interest of the people. He added that diesel prices were increased considerably during 11-month term of incumbent govt. “We are thankful to Sindh Governor for conveying our message to the centre,” Bukhari added while announcing to deferring the strike for 10 days.