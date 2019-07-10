(JUBA) - UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on Tuesday appealed to South Sudan leaders to speed efforts to end what has become Africa’s largest displacement crisis.
The UNHCR said in a statement issued to mark eight years since South Sudan gained independence and became the world’s youngest nation, that progress has been made but peace is far from certain with key areas of tension still unresolved.
“Ensuring that young South Sudanese including refugees have access to a proper education and opportunities to fulfill their potential is essential if South Sudan is to become a prosperous and peaceful nation,” UNHCR said.
It noted that the Revitalized Peace Agreement, signed by the warring parties on Sept. 12, 2018 established a foundation for peace, adding that its essential that representatives from the refugee and internally displaced communities are included in the peace process.