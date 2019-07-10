Share:

(JUBA) - UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on Tues­day appealed to South Sudan leaders to speed efforts to end what has become Africa’s largest displacement crisis.

The UNHCR said in a state­ment issued to mark eight years since South Sudan gained independence and became the world’s young­est nation, that progress has been made but peace is far from certain with key areas of tension still unresolved.

“Ensuring that young South Sudanese including refugees have access to a proper educa­tion and opportunities to ful­fill their potential is essential if South Sudan is to become a prosperous and peaceful na­tion,” UNHCR said.

It noted that the Revitalized Peace Agreement, signed by the warring parties on Sept. 12, 2018 established a founda­tion for peace, adding that its essential that representatives from the refugee and internal­ly displaced communities are included in the peace process.