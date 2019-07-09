Share:

Karachi-Renowned film and TV artist Zaheen Tahira passed away in Karachi on Tuesday. She was 73 and under treatment at a hospital for cardiac disease.

The ‘Khuda Ki Basti’ actor was put on the ventilator after suffering an attack last month.

The actor was in hospital for the previous two weeks, according to family sources.

Zaheen Tahira was one of Pakistan’s most beloved actresses, who joined the entertainment industry in the mid-60s.

She also produced and directed a few television series. She played the lead role in Pakistan’s record breaking serial Khuda Ki Basti by Shaukat Siddiqui.

The legendary actress has worked in entertainment industry for decades in various lead roles in over 700 dramas. In 2013, President Asif Ali Zardari honored the actress with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her brilliant acting skills in the Pakistani television Industry.

Director General (DG) Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Shahera Shahid has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran radio and TV drama artist Zaheen Tahira.

In her condolence message, she commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah bless the departed soul. She prayed that the bereaved family may have the strength to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The DG PBC said services of Zaheen Tahira for Radio Pakistan in the field of drama would be remembered for a long time.

Angeline Malik shared a heart touching video of Tahira singing Abhi Na Jao Chhor Kar, Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi.