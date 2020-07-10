Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that the coronavirus claimed 40 more lives in the province during the last 24 hours while infected 1,538 others.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, Murad Shah said that 40 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus, lifting the death toll to 1,677 that showed 1.6 percent death rate.

He further said that at the same time 1,538 new patients were detected when 9,860 samples were tested that constituted 16 percent detection rate.

The CM added that so far 543400 tests had been conducted in Sindh, which had helped identify 100900 patients. “Thus overall detection rate stands at 19 percent,” he said.

The Sindh CM said that currently 41,596 patients were under treatment, of whom 39,697 were in home isolation, 399 were at isolation centres and 1,500 were at different hospitals.

He added that currently 581 patients were stated to be in a critical condition. “The figures include 75 those patients who have been shifted onto the ventilators,” he disclosed. According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 1,254 more patients recovered during the last one day and resumed their normal life. “The number of patients recovering so far has reached 57,627 that shows 57 percent recovery rate,” Murad explained.

Giving district-wise data, the chief minister said out of 1,538 new cases, 722 had been reported from the six districts of Karachi division. “District East has 204 cases, South 166, Korangi 98, Central 94, Malir 75, and West 49,” he revealed.

He added that Hyderabad had 97 fresh Covid-19 cases, Sukkur 88, Naushehroferoze 72, Badin 66, Sanghar 55, Shikarpur 53, Larkana 32, Sujawal 26, Thatta 24, Umerkot 23, Ghotki 21, Tando Allahyar 18, Kambar 17, Jamshoro 14, Mirpurkhas 12, Dadu six, Jacobabad five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, while Kashmore and Khairpur one case each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt SOPs issued by the government for their protection from the coronavirus.