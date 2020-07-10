Share:

LAHORE - The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Executive Board has decided to postpone the Asia Cup 2020, scheduled in September 2020 on account of the Coronavirus situation.

In a statement released by the ACC, it said that the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates are substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup. Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant by the Board.

Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same.

It may also be noted that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the hosts for the Asia Cup 2020, has exchanged hosting rights for the tournament with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Through this arrangement, the SLC will now host the rescheduled Asia Cup expected in June 2021 while the PCB will host the Asia Cup 2022.

LATIF WARNS GANGULY OVER ASIA CUP STATEMENT

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has warned Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly over showing ‘undue power’ after the latter’s statement on Asia Cup 2020’s cancellation, saying it was the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) call.

ACC President Nazmul Hasan was yet to comment on the issue. The event has been the subject of speculation for a long while due to the disruption of global events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Whether the Asia Cup is canceled or not can be decided by the Asian Cricket Council. Showing ‘undue power’ will only hurt the Asian countries. Ganguly should pay attention to Indian cricket and IPL,” Latif tweeted.