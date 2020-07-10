Share:

A judicial commission probing the 2014 Army Public School, Peshawar, carnage has submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

The Peshawar High Court had formed the single-member commission headed by Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Oct 12, 2018, on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The panel became functional on Oct 19, 2018.

A spokesman for the commission Imranullah Khan told reporters that the report comprised around 3,000 pages and carried statements of different people and important documents.

He said the probe body had recorded the statements of 132 people and of them, 31 were police and army officials and the rest were witnesses, including injured students and parents of the martyred children.

The spokesman said the commission had also examined investigations conducted by police and security agencies into the campus attack, which had martyred 147 people, mostly students.

In April 2018, the then chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had taken notice of the issue during a visit to Peshawar when parents of several martyred students had approached him with a request to address their grievances.

They demanded the fixing of responsibility of negligence that led to the militant attack.