Delegate Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has inquired the organisation of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to confess the court decision, dodge sitting around idly and annuity cash on audit request and reestablish the employees’ annuity on 70 percent formula.

The delegation comprised of Zafar Sadiq, Abbas Muslim, Karamat Shah and others and they briefed Baloch approximately their issues and requests. Liaqat Baloch guaranteed them that the JI was standing with them in their battle to realise their rights.

He was talking to a delegation of the resigned representatives of the NBP which called on him at his Muslim Town home on Friday.

The JI Agent Chief requested the bank uncover the points of interest of the yearly benefits it earned through Rs.55 billion long term speculation made from the support deducted from employees’ compensations. A third party review of this finance was moreover requested. He said the bank ought to halt making cut within the restorative alleviation finance for the retired people, including the employees’ dowagers ought to too be given generous finance until they were lively.