ISLAMABAD - Bella Hadid shared a video of herself riding her beloved horse Blue while relaxing at her mother Yolanda’s $4M 32-acre farmhouse in Pennsylvania. The IMG model wrote: ‘My fearless son after my morning coffee and his morning bath. So grateful for this animal. [He] loves an adventure!’ Bella rode without a saddle, wearing jeans, trainers and a vest top and seemed thrilled to have been reunited with Blue. Blue is Bella’s ‘youngest’ horse and she gushed that riding him was her ‘love language.’ Hadid also spent some quality time in the barn with her ‘eldest’ horse, whom she hosed down to get him clean and give him a little drink.