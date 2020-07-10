Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police on Thursday discussed security measures for Eid ul Azha and decided to enhance vigilance throughout the city for the safety of lives and property of citizens.

The plan was formally discussed in the meeting presided over by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP (Saddar) Safaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (City) Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and SP (CTD) Farooq Amjad Butar.

The meeting discussed security arrangements and decided to chalk out an effective plan for the religious gatherings. It was decided that all police officials would hold meetings with the administration of mosques and imambargahs in their areas, brief them about SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 virus and ensure implementation on them.

DIG (Operations) said that all officials would hold meetings in their respective areas and suggest effective security arrangements on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

It was decided that SOPs issued by district administration for cattle markets as well as markets would be implemented in letter and spirit.

DIG (Operations) directed all officers to remain active and enhance patrolling of the police in various areas.

He directed the SPs to hold meetings with officers of other zones and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for smooth traffic flow on city roads and ensure security at markets.

It was decided in the meeting that vehicles could not be parked near religious gatherings of. Entry points would be made by condoning off the open area to keep an eye on suspects.

DIG (Operations) asked to install walk through gates at the venues where religious gatherings would be held. He directed for complete coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and ensue fool proof security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Sabzi Mandi Police has nabbed two members of criminals gang and recovered cash from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, IGP Islamabad ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in street crime and bootlegging. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime rate in the city.

Following these directions, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqar including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub Inspector Imran Haider, ASI Irfan Abbas along with others who worked hard and succeeded in arresting two accused involved in theft of money. They have been identified as Allah Muhammad and Ismael involved in theft of money. The stolen money amounting Rs14 lakh and Rs20,000 have been recovered. On 7th July, both these above mentioned criminals had stolen the money from the shop of Zafar Khan who deals in wholesale of mangoes in Sabzi Mandi. FIR was already registered. Further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.