ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has allowed constituting a committee to scrutinise the cases for the restoration of cancelled properties before placement of summaries in the board.

A meeting of the board was held at the headquarters on Thursday, which was headed by the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed and also attended by the CDA board members.

According to the Restoration Policy 2014, the CDA board is mandated to restore the properties that are cancelled on breach of terms and conditions of their allotment letters, however, the estate wing sought amendment in the policy and recommended to delegate the power to a member or a committee.

However, CDA board declined to delegate the powers and only allowed to constitute a committee to scrutinise the cases of restoration prior to their placement in CDA board. The committee includes member estate, member planning, director estate management and deputy financial advisor of the CDA.

The board has also given approval for the new dates of auction of 24 plots of Blue Area that is going to be held this month. The board also approved the revised summary for budget estimates for financial year 2020-21.

The CDA board also allowed a summary regarding alignment of Kashmir Highway from Golra Moor to GT road but asked to conduct an environment impact assessment first.

Meanwhile, the CDA board deferred a summary regarding reduction in the buffer zone in the northern half of sector H-10 alongside the Kashmir Highway where International Islamic University, Islamabad is located.