Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has written a letter to all ministries/divisions to abolish grade-1 to grade-16 posts that are lying vacant for more than one year. According to the sources, the ministry of finance forwarded a summary for seeking approval of the federal cabinet to abolish all posts that have remained vacant for more than one year in BPS-1 to BPS-16 in all ministries, divisions and departments. This matter had been referred to the Establishment Division for further action. The government has been finding ways to cut down the salary/pension bill which has increased significantly over the past few years. The incumbent government is facing criticism over the decision because it had promised to generate 10 million jobs in its five years tenure. But, after implantation of federal government’s order, thousands of vacancies would be abolished. At this time, more than 80,000 posts of grade-1 to grade-16 are lying vacant for more than a year in federal government.