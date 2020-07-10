Share:

LAHORE - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has formed a committee led by Interior Minister Brig (retired) Ijaz Ahmed Shah to prevent spread of disinformation and fake news about COVID-19 pandemic on social media.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre with Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar in the chair. The committee will prepare legal framework to prevent and counter disinformation and suggest action against those involved in spreading false information about the pandemic. The NCOC meeting reviewed comprehensive death data analysis, update on committee countering COVID-19 related disinformation.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that NCOC would also visit all provincial headquarters besides holding meetings there in order to further enhance coordination among provinces. He said they would change the current crisis into opportunity to bring further improvement in the health sector of the country.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Center says that the number of coronavirus cases have started declining in the federal capital since the end of the previous month. According to the NCOC update, no death was reported in the federal capital with sharp decline in new cases.

Director General Health Services, Municipal Corporation Islamabad, Dr. Hassan Urooj said people need to follow the Standard Operating Procedures and take preventive measures during Eid-ul-Azha. A spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services said the drop of coronavirus cases is a positive development, which is the result of efficient Track and Tracing by the health authorities.

Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID -19 in Pakistan with figure now reaching 145,311. According to National Command and Operation Center, the numbers of active COVID-19 cases in the country are now 90,554.

At last 3,359 people were tested positive while 24,333 tests were conducted over the last twenty-four hours. Sixty-one people lost lives due to the coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours. Out of 1568 ventilators allocated for COVID-19, some 435 are occupied across the country.