ISLAMABAD - China has said that origin-tracing of coronavirous is a serious and complex scientific issue that should be studied by scientists and medical experts.

Commenting on WHO’s announcement that experts will be sent to China to work together with Chinese experts on science-based planning to trace the origin of the coronavirus, the spokesperson of Chinese government said that China has been cooperating with WHO to overcome the pandemic through all means.

WHO has already said in a statement that WHO experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the coronavirus.

The experts will develop the scope and TOR for a WHO-led international mission. Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries. A well planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans.

The process is an evolving endeavour which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said identifying the origin of virus is very complex and we should remain open to the possibility of various origins as the process is evolving.