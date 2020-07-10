Share:

Lahore - Chughtai Lab has been offering quality healthcare facilities to individuals with its diverse portfolio of diagnostic services. Chughtai Lab has collaborated with Emirates, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia & few other airlines to ensure timely testing of passengers for COVID 19 prior to the travel. Through our diagnostic testing facility, lab is working to ensure that the airline passengers are not infected with the COVID-19. Chughtai Lab has played a critical role in helping more than 5000 passengers to reach their destinations safely and reunite with their families till now.