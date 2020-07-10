Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus claimed 40 more lives and infected 1538 others while 1254 patients recovered and returned to normal life.

In a statement issued here from CM house, Shah said that 40 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 1677 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 1538 new patients were detected by testing 9860 samples that constituted 16 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 543400 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 100900 patients all over Sindh. This came to 19 percent overall detection rate, he said.

The CM Sindh said that currently 41596 patients were under treatment, of them 39697 in home isolation, 399 at isolation centers and 1500 in different hospitals. He added that currently 581 patients were stated to be in critical condition, including 75 patients shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 1254 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 57627 that constitutes 57 percent recovery rate.

Giving district-wise data, the chief minister said out of 1538 new cases 722 have been detected from six districts of Karachi division. East has 204, South 166, Korangi 98, Central 94, Malir 75, and West 49.

He added that Hyderabad has 97, Sukkur 88, Naushehroferoze 72, Badin 66, Sanghar 55, Shikarpur 53, Larkana 32, Sujawal 26, Thatta 24, Umerkot 23, Ghotki 21, Tando Allahyar 18, Kambar 17, Jamshoro 14, Mirpurkhas 12, Dadu six, Jacobabad five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Kashmore and Khairpur one each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt SOPs issued by the government.