ISLAMABAD - In line with the government’s revival of economic and construction activities in Islamabad, a meeting of Design Vetting Committee of CDA was held at CDA Headquarters on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Member Planning and Design CDA. Twelve design proposals were on the agenda of the meeting. The committee approved the designs proposals of seven buildings. Designs of four buildings were not approved due to shortcomings while one applicant did not attend the meeting resulting in non-consideration of the design proposal. The approved design proposals include one of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, H-11/2 and others of residential apartments and hotel in Islamabad.