Share:

Ecclesiastical assembly on generation of Personal Security Masks on Friday communicated fulfillment over the stock circumstance of N-95 veils within the country.

The meeting was held in Islamabad on Friday.

The assembly communicated fulfillment over the stock situation of N-95 masks within the country.

The assembly too inquired Common Well being Services and National Disaster Administration Specialist to yield appraisal report to require choice on permitting trade of N-95 Masks