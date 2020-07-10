Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ed Sheeran intends to buy out the owners of three houses that sit on the edge of his £3.7m Suffolk estate because their gardens encroach on his land.The singer, 29, who owns a total of 27 properties both within and outside London worth £57million, has slowly been accumulating the land around his home in Suffolk, turning it into what has become known as ‘Sheeranville’. Worth around £200million - Ed owns five of the properties on the land, but the homeowners [of the remaining three houses] know that Ed will give them the best price if and when they decide to move on. A source told: ‘The homes are right in the middle of Ed’s land on the main road, so it will just neaten everything up if he can get his hands on all three over the coming years.’