LAHORE - Announcing a tentative date of September 15 for reopening of schools in Punjab, Provincial School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has said the government would take into consideration the recommendations of the Punjab Health Department on COVID-19 situation before allowing the students back to school.

In a video message here on Thursday, he said the administrative offices at schools will be opened immediately to facilitate the schools in collection of fee, payment of salaries and other administrative affairs.

The decision had been announced in the light of a press conference by the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood who announced the decision to open the educational institutions across the country in September in the light of the unanimous decision by the education ministers from all provinces in a virtual conference held on July 8 (Wednesday).

“Educational institutions will not be opened unless the coronavirus situation is favorable and fully under control, adding that all the provinces have agreed on the tentative opening date of September 15 so far”, he added. Murad Raas said coronavirus situation will be reviewed under the SOPs before embarking on the all-important decisions of opening schools and other educational institutions.

The Minister said two more meetings of the provincial education ministers from other provinces will be held to assess the situation of coronavirus situation during the month of August before the opening of schools, adding that the government will take the decision in consultation with the provincial Health Department in the larger interest of students, teachers and their families.