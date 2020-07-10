Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a tip of Interpol has got registered four cases against some accused allegedly found in child pornography.

The agency has taken this action as part of a countrywide crackdown against child pornography.

In its latest action, the cybercrime wing has arrested an accused from Karachi and a case has also been registered against him. Prior to this, the wing had registered three cases against child pornography in Gujranwala and Faisalabad in Punjab and Hyderabad in Sindh.

All the four accused in these cases have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code.

A senior official of the FIA told The Nation that the investigations against the alleged child pornographers were under way on the basis of the information given by the Interpol. He said that physical remand of all the accused had been taken from the relevant cybercrime courts to further probe the scam.

According to the information provided by Interpol to FIA, some Pakistanis have been found involved in sharing child pornography material on the social media websites and WhatsApp groups.

The official said that the cybercrime wing has yet to investigate whether the accused had some international connections or not and whether they were involved in selling child pornography material to international clients. He also said that this has also yet to be determined whether the arrested accused belonged to the same racket or different groups.

The cybercrime wing has taken into custody some mobile phones, laptops, computers and other accessories from the possession of the accused and forensic analysis of the equipment was under way.

FIA on the instructions of director National Response Center for Cyber Crime (NR3C) Waqar Ahmed Chauhan has started a crackdown throughout the country against those involved in child pornography and connected with the pornographic websites.

Following the information of Interpol, the wing traced the suspects after examining some data shared by them.