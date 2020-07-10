Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting at CM Office in which recommendations with regard to ascertain priorities of development projects of the health department came under review.

Steps being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and arrangements being taken for the treatment of patients in hospitals were also reviewed during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants, emphasized that the government had put foremost focus on the improvement of health department in Punjab and significant increase was made in the health budget in the fiscal year.

He said that five mother and child hospitals were being constructed in Punjab including Lahore.

He directed that the priorities of health department should be ascertained keeping in view the needs of the masses and provision of best health facilities should be ensured in the deprived and backward areas of Punjab.

The CM said that the Punjab government by undertaking effective measures, had curbed the spread of coronavirus pandemic to a great extent and added that 51,450 patients had been recovered from coronavirus till July 09 in Punjab.

Buzdar apprised that 5,64,893 record coronavirus tests had been conducted in Punjab whereas 9,587 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

He told that the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab was 84,587 while 988 new coronavirus patients came during the past 24 hours while 26 persons passed away due to coronavirus pandemic.

The CM commended that the services being rendered by the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on the front line were praiseworthy.

He directed the health department to undertake steps with continuity to bring further improvements in the treatment of patients.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Finance, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, P&D, Primary and Secondary Healthcare and concerned officers attended the meeting.

CM directs to ensure availability of flour

at fixed prices

Buzdar on Thursday directed the Food Department and the administration to take every step for ensuring availability of flour at a fixed rate within 24 hours.

The CM made it clear that hoarders would not be allowed to exploit people on sale of flour at an excessive rate. Action would be initiated against those involved in overcharging, he warned and said he would not tolerate any delay in the provision of flour to people at a fixed rate after the release of government wheat to flour mills.

The CM directed that decisions of the government should strictly be implemented and

administrative machinery should fulfill its responsibility against hoarders.

PDMA minister briefs CM on steps to tackle flood threat

Punjab Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mian Khalid Mehmood called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and briefed him about the arrangements made for combating possible flood threats.

The CM said that district emergency plans should be devised and the PDMA should ensure effective arrangements to cope with any situation.

Usman Buzadr said he was also visiting various districts himself to review the flood-related arrangements by the PDMA. He said that the district committees should be reactivated and regular meetings be held to review the field situation.

He directed that the weather situation should be shared by the PDMA with the line departments and an early flood warning system should be kept fully activated.

Similarly, he said people should be kept informed about weather and the situation of rivers’ water through social media and other means of communication.

The PDMA should also ensure timely procurement of necessary equipment and there should be ample stock of necessary material in the warehouses.