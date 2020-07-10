Share:

The new law on Hong Kong security, recently approved by the Chinese parliament, came into force on June 30. The legislation, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong, has been met by a wave of protests in the administrative region over fears of rights infringement.

"The Chinese ambassador was invited today to the Federal Foreign Office for a conversation. State Secretary [Miguel] Berger presented the stand of the federal government again. The federal government has expressed concerns, jointly with its partners from the European Union, that the law will significantly undermine Hong Kong's vast autonomy and will affect the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law," the German Foreign Office said.

It has also sparked criticism in the West. At the same time, Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the law would not affect residents’ rights.