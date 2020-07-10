Share:

Swabi - Huawei Technologies Pakistan Limited and Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology have signed an agreement to cooperate in the sector of artificial intelligence.

A press release issued on Thursday said that under the agreement, a four-year BS degree in artificial intelligence, being introduced by GIK from fall-2020, will be partnered by Huawei. The release said the programme is the first academia-enterprise partnership of its kind in Pakistan.

The online event was broadcast live on the social media channels of both Huawei Pakistan and GIK Institute.AS

Both entities have jointly developed the curriculum for the course on artificial intelligence, with particular emphasis on practical skills, for students to gain a global outlook and ample job opportunities. The partnership will also facilitate the learning, research and development of the faculty.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Farid Rahman, president, GIK/SOPREST Board of Governors, Shakil Durrani, executive director SOPREST, Engr Jehangir Bashar, rector GIK, Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, pro-rector (academics), Sardar Aminullah Khan, pro-rector (administration and finance), Dr Ghulam Abbas, director Huawei ICT Academy, Mark Meng, CEO Huawei Pakistan, and SpaceLee, vice-president Huawei Middle East, besides others.