ISLAMABAD - The government has asked the district administrations across the country to set up cattle markets outside cities so as to check spread of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the officials, Eid ul Azha this time is different from those celebrated during the previous years and public need to be careful about the virus. The government has issued directions to the district administrations in this regard. Only those people have been allowed to go to cattle markets who intend to purchase sacrificial animal, according to the officials. The government has advised to the elderly and children not to accompany those going to cattle markets. The government has also asked them to wear gloves and mask while visiting cattle market. The public has also been advised not to purchase cattle from outside cattle markets, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country with figure now reaching 145,311. According to the NCOC, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 90,554. Around 3,359 people were tested positive while 24,333 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The NCOC said that 61 people lost their lives in the country due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours.