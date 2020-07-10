Share:

KARACHI - Gunshots were fired at the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aslam Khan in Karachi on Thursday. Through his guard, MNA Aslam Khan reported that some unidentified armed men opened fire at his home. Luckily, no one was injured. The FIR has been lodged of the firing incident. As per the FIR, two men came on a car and opened firing. MNA’s guard got registered the FIR and said he was inside the bungalow when the incident happened and they found bullet shells outside the gate. Last month, PTI MNA Aslam Khan had lodged a case against his MPA seeking the return of money he spent on the election campaign of the provincial lawmaker. Aslam Khan had registered an FIR against party MPA Abbas Jaffery for non-refund of the election expenses.

It is pertinent to note that Mohammed Aslam Khan grabbed 75,702 votes and won NA-254 Karachi Central-II, where MQM has its headquarters while model-turned-politician Abbas Jafferi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) won Sindh Assembly seat PS-125 with 30, 687 votes. Aslam Khan bore all the expenses of Jafferi’s election campaign on the promise he will return the amount later. Now the cheque he gave to Aslam Khan has bounced. This infuriated the PTI MNA who got registered a case against the MPA.