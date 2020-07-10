Share:

ISLAMABAD - Halsey switched up her look as she starred in ice cream brand Magnum’s latest #TRUETOPLEASURE campaign. The singer, 25, ditched her dark pixie cut in favor of a curly pink wig as she posed with a matching lolly. In an accompanying interview, the Be Kind hit-maker discussed the importance of being ‘fearlessly expressive’ when it comes to embracing her ‘uniqueness’. Turning heads, the award-winning artist showcased her heavily-tattooed figure in checkered co-ords, which featured a bralet with a plunging neckline and sleek trousers. Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, wore her hair extensions in soft waves, which was complemented by her winged eyeliner and bright eyeshadow. The New Jersey native was the picture of happiness as she beamed in the radiant images.