Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated a COVID-19 Hospital in an effort to enhance specialized treatment facilities for Corona patients in the province.

The hospital has been established as a model based on global SOPs and guidelines, and is fully equipped with ventilators, monitors, oxygen, ABG machines, infusion pumps and other necessary equipments to manage hypoxemic respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock and other complications resulting from COVID-19. Initially the hospital has facility of 58 beds which will be enhanced to 110 within a month period.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister termed the establishment of the hospital as milestone achievement of the provincial government to enhance treatment facilities for Corona patients. He said the hospital would reduce burden of COVID-patients on the tertiary care hospitals of the provincial metropolis.

Touching upon the efforts of his government to strengthen the health infrastructure to effectively deal with Corona pandemic, Mahmood Khan said that initially the capacity of health system in the province to deal with Corona patients was very weak but the provincial government had been working day and night and now the overall capacity of public sector hospitals had been enhanced considerably. He said that efforts were still underway to further strengthen the capacities of the hospitals.

The Chief Minister said the provincial government was trying to turn the Corona challenge into an opportunity to strengthen the health infrastructure of the province and result-oriented steps were being taken to this effect. “Initially the total Corona testing capacity in the province was just forty test per day which has now been increased to 4000 test per days,”, Mahmood Khan said adding that in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the provincial government was making efforts to operationalize another 210-bed COVID hospital in Peshawar.

He lauded the role of National Coordination Committee and National Command and Operation Centre in the prevailing Corona situation and said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, these forums had played very effective role to take all the federating units on board in order to devise an effective strategy and get it implemented to contain the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic.

“In the prevailing Corona situation the government is making efforts on two different fronts simultaneously,” Mahmood Khan said adding that on the one hand the government had to take steps to contain the spread of the pandemic and on the other it had to take measures to protect the people, especially the vulnerable segments of the society from hunger, and the government was trying to maintain a balance between both the situation. He said that whatever steps the government was taking were in the larger benefit of the general masses. He appealed to the public to strictly follow the precautionary measures in order to make themselves and others safe from the pandemic.

Mahmood Khan expressed his gratitude to International Rescue Committee (IRC), Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF) and other partner organizations for their assistance in establishing the COVID-hospital.

CM opens Swat Motorway Chakdara Interchange

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid a short visit to Chakdara on Thursday and formally inaugurated Malik Ahmad Baba Ala Dhand Dheri (Chakdara) Interchange on Swat Motorway.

The interchange has been completed recently and opened for traffic. On the occasion, the Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the progress made so far on the completion of Swat Motorway Phase-I and its formal opening for traffic.

The Chief Minister was informed that work on Swat Motorway Phase-I was in final stages and it would be opened for traffic by September this year. High ups of Frontier Work Organization, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, and Communication & Works Department were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister was also briefed on the progress to start physical work on Phase-II of Swat Motorway.

The Chief Minister termed the under completion Swat Motorway project as of high importance for the entire Malakand region and said that on completion, the project would not only boost the business and tourism activities in the region but also provide quality transport facilities to the public.

Mahmood Khan directed the concerned quarters to complete all prerequisites to start physical work on Phase-II of Swat Motorway. Earlier, the Chief Minister took aerial view of the progress on Phase-I of the project