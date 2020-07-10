Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Thursday said that housing sector was the top priority of the provincial government and authorities should expedite work on various housing schemes in the province.

Dr Amjad Ali was presiding over the monthly review meeting of the housing department. Secretary Housing Daud Khan also attended the meeting. The minister was briefed on various ongoing projects of the department.

He was told that 78 percent construction work had been completed on high-rise flats for government servants in Hayatabad and Block A and B of the scheme would be completed in this month.

The meeting was informed that computerized ballotting of the high-rise flats would be carried out in current month. The forum was also briefed on the Jerma Housing Scheme Kohat, where construction work had witnessed delay due to litigation on 37 kanal of its land.

The meeting was also informed about the establishment of satellite towns in various districts of the province, for which the PC 2 had been approved and the survey for the identification of land would be carried out soon in district Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Khyber and Mardan. The review meeting was apprised that 80,000 kanal of land had been acquired for CPEC City Nowshera and handed over it to FWO.

Similarly, 70 percent of the construction work had been completed on Jalozai Housing Scheme, however, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the award of possession to the allottees of the plots, and now it would be awarded in December.

The KP Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali directed authorities to ensure timely completion of various projects and directed to carry out computerized ballotting of Hayatabad High Rise flats on 20th July. He also asked the authorities to initiate construction work on parts of Jerma Housing Scheme without disputes and courts litigation.

Dr Amjad Ali said the department should identify lands for satellite towns in Swat, Bajaur and other districts.

He also stressed to ensure award of possessions of plots in Jalozai Housing Scheme till December 2020.

The minister took notice of illegal mining reports in CPEC city Nowshera and said actions should be taken against those involved in the practice. He also directed to expedite work on Civil Quarters flats in Peshawar and Hangu Model Town among others. He said feasibility report of Dangram Housing Scheme and Media Colony Swat should also be completed this month.