Model ICT Zone is based within the capital city of Islamabad crossing over the zone of 200-500.

The zone has the advantage of being associated to well-established foundation, co-ordinations organise and exchange courses (Railroads, airplane terminal, through-ways).

A designation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) driven by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President called on Mathar Niaz Rana, Government Secretary, Ministry of Planning & Development and examined with him different proposition for advancing industrialisation within the locale.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Bad habit President ICCI and Malik Sohail Hussain Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI were within the appointment.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that ICCI has been making endeavors since long for the foundation of a unused mechanical bequest in Islamabad to advance industrialisation as there was no more space in existing mechanical zones to setup unused businesses due to which the potential financial specialists were confronting issues.

He pushed that Arranging Service ought to participate for materialization of this critical extend that would deliver boost to mechanical exercises and make bounty of modern employments within the locale.

He said that ICCI ought to be taken on board for the foundation of mechanical zone in Islamabad beneath CPEC extend and included that ICCI would send its proposition for the said venture to form it an mechanical zone that seem abuse the comparative advantage and human ability of the area and develop as a center of mechanical exercises within the locale.