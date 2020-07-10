Share:

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani and Minister for Forests and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday have said that the incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is deceiving the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, the leaders said that the country has suffered a lot under the supervision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

A ban has been imposed on Pakistan Airlines (PIA) flight operations in almost all the countries in the world while petrol crisis has badly affected the economy and industrial sector, he added.

Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah further that coronavirus tests in Punjab have been stopped by the ineligible government.

It seems like PTI is following United States (US) President Donald Trump’s policy by not conducting the tests to curb the virus, he stated.

They told said that chalking points of nullahs in Karachi have been cleared.