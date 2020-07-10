Share:

ISLAMABAD - Wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa yesterday appeared before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to explain her source of income through which she had bought properties in London for the period 2003-04 to 2013-14.

On the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the FBR had issued notices to Sarina Isa (wife), Sehar Isa (daughter) and Arslan Isa (son) last week to explain the sources of funds which were used to purchase properties in London.

Following the FBR’s notice, Sarina Isa has appeared before FBR's Commissioner, International Taxes Zone yesterday and responded to all three notices served on her and her children.

Officials in FBR have confirmed that Sarina Isa appeared before FBR and submitted her detailed written response about her three properties in London.

According to the information, Sarina told the FBR that she had transferred the money to purchase London properties through legal ways. She gave details of transferring money abroad through banks.

Meanwhile, she also disclosed the sources of her income before the FBR. Sarina informed that she had mentioned the details of income in her income tax returns, which was submitted to the FBR. The officials informed that FBR would examine the documents submitted by the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. It could ask for additional documents or details in next few days if needed.

Last month, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa had informed the Supreme Court that she bought the properties between 2003 and 2013 and transferred a total of 700,000 pounds through the Standard Chartered Bank; the money was transferred in her own name. The first property was purchased in her name in 2004 for 236,000 pounds, the second one in 2013 in her and her son’s name for 245,000 pounds, and the third one in her and daughter’s name for 270,000 pounds. She had informed that all these accounts are in her name and not my husband’s name.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court in June this year threw out the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. However, seven of the 10 judges on the bench also ordered the FBR to seek explanations from the Qazi Faez Isa's wife and children on the nature and source of funding for three properties in their names in the United Kingdom and submit a report to the SC registrar. The short order directed the FBR to send a notice to the judge's wife and children within seven days, asking them for the aforesaid explanations about their properties in the UK. The FBR will complete the investigation within 60 days and issue an order within 15 days of the investigation’s conclusion.